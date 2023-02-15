Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Declines By 20.6%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,697,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 2,137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance
COBJF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Wednesday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Comba Telecom Systems
