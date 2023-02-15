Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Declines By 20.6%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,697,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 2,137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

COBJF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Wednesday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment. The firm produces wireless antenna and radio frequency, wireless access, wireless broadband, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission products.

