Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Drops By 23.6%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.4 days.

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Constellation Software stock traded up $16.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,806.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,280.00 and a one year high of $1,850.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,658.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,559.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNSWF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

