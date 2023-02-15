Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Expands By 30.0%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.81.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

