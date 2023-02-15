Short Interest in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Rises By 30.6%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 755,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,345. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

