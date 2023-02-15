Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Increases By 52.9%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 146.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

FEN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 65,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,425. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $17.00.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

