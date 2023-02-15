Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Drops By 13.2%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FONR. StockNews.com cut shares of FONAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FONR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 6,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FONAR by 15.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.