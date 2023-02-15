Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rises By 12.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 108,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,158,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,691,609. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

