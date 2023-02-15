Short Interest in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Drops By 12.6%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 17,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FYBR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 1,501,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.88. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Frontier Communications Parent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

