Short Interest in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Grows By 58.3%

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GVCI remained flat at $10.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GVCI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,943,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 341,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 502,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

