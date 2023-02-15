Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Rises By 11.4%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 865,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,360,695,000 after buying an additional 20,606,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $11,251,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,966.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

IEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 375,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,154. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

