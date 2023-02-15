Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Rises By 54.5%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 6,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $23.20.

iMedia Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

