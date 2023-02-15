Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 22.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $25.27.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
