Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 22.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.