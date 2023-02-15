Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Expands By 28.6%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 696,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 329,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 811,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 110,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 408,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB remained flat at $58.27 on Wednesday. 1,120,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,002. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

