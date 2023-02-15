Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Drops By 11.6%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. 6,158,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,493. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $103.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

