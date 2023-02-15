Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Drops By 11.6%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. 6,158,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,493. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $103.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.