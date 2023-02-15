Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rises By 15.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ JOUT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. 42,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $667.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

