Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Expands By 22.6%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,478,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 2,836,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

KNTNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 38,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

