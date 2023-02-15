Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Rises By 30.8%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $270,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of LCAHW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,322. Landcadia Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.