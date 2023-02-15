Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Increases By 11.2%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$141.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.