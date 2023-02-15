Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Declines By 20.4%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marpai Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.83. Marpai has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Marpai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

