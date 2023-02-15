Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Drops By 15.3%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,773,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 4,454,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,301.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHSDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

