Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Declines By 23.7%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 785,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.59% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

