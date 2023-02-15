Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 13.9%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 469.0 days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

Shares of MEIYF opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Mercialys has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

