Short Interest in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Rises By 12.2%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. 3,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,070. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Methode Electronics
In related news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,403,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,987,000 after acquiring an additional 635,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,434,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.