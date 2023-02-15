Short Interest in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Rises By 12.2%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. 3,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,070. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

In related news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,403,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,987,000 after acquiring an additional 635,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,434,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.