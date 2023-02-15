Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Declines By 18.5%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of Minera Alamos stock remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 221,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Featured Stories

