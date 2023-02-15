Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Drops By 28.1%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467. Minor International Public has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
Minor International Public Company Profile
