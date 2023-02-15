Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Drops By 28.1%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467. Minor International Public has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

