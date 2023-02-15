Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Increases By 56.0%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.8 %

MGYOY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment covers production fields and assets under construction.

