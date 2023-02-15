Short Interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Rises By 26.8%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNARF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $13.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis; to enhance the value of the real estate investment trusts (REIT) assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.