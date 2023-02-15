Short Interest in National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Rises By 17.4%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

National Bank of Greece Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

