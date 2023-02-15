Short Interest in National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Rises By 17.4%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.
National Bank of Greece Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bank of Greece (NBGIF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.