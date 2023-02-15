Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Drops By 20.7%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NTZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.58. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $117.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.