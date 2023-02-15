Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Rises By 25.3%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

OTCMKTS NROM remained flat at $0.34 on Tuesday. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,155. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

