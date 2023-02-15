Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Expands By 28.8%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ONPH remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Oncology Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

