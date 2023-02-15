Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Drops By 27.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,350,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 43,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 17,372,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,431,074. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.