Short Interest in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rises By 22.6%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 365,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,485. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.40.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

