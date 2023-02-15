Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Drops By 25.7%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

SAP traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.76. 616,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP Company Profile

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

