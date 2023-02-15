Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Drops By 19.8%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 120,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ShiftPixy Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of PIXY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy in the third quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ShiftPixy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the period.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

