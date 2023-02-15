Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Rises By 57.6%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUND remained flat at $8.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,322. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

