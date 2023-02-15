Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Rises By 57.6%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FUND remained flat at $8.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,322. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.
Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
