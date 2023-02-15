Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Decreases By 18.5%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Temenos Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. Temenos has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $111.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Stories

