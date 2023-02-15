Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Decreases By 20.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,988,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 53.3% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.