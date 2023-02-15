Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Decreases By 20.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,988,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VCIT opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCIT)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.