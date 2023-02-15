Short Interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Decreases By 23.5%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 971,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VTEX Stock Performance

VTEX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 134,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,592. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 41.0% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the period. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 55.7% in the second quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

