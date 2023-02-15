SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,006 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

