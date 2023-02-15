SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $63.51 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,479,965 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 3.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $63,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.