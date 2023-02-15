SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.