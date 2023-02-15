SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $97.36 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,911,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 5.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.98% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $97,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 612,260 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 360,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 235,156 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.