SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,609,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

