Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.44 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 39.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

