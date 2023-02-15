Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.08 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IXC opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

