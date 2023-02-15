Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.49 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.03 and its 200 day moving average is $451.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

