Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 941 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $104.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.