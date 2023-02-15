Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) vs. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Critical Analysis

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 4.70% 453.46% 5.21% Silicon Motion Technology 18.24% 25.65% 18.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shoals Technologies Group and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 6 6 0 2.38 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $103.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.29%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

81.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 21.96 $2.35 million $0.09 311.92 Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 2.29 $172.51 million $5.15 12.71

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

