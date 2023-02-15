SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Down 3.1%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. 20,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 265,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

About SilverBow Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $105,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.