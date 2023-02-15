SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Down 3.1%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. 20,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 265,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
SilverBow Resources Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
